Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

GSBC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $580,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.