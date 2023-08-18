Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 729,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,730. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 260,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

