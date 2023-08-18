Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 154,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,013 shares in the company, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 77.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 68,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 108.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

