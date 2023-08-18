Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 154,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.
In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,013 shares in the company, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
