Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.54. 15,329,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,339,541. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

