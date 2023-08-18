Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 43,865 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 1,508,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,997. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

