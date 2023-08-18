Grey Street Capital LLC Buys New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. International Paper accounts for approximately 1.9% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 70,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,666,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,172. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

View Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.