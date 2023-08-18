Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $356,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.39. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.43%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

