Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $546,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,957 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 1,351,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

