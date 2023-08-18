Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.87. The stock has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

