Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Hecla Mining comprises about 1.4% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grey Street Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 3,405,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

