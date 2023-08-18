Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 56,700 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,299. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

