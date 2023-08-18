Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,247,553 shares of company stock worth $28,013,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 4,539,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.07. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.