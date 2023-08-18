Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 101.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,227,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,090,698 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,739,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.23. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

