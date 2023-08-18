Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 15,000 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,405 shares in the company, valued at $350,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Christopher Clark sold 6,480 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $14,904.00.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.
Grove Collaborative Price Performance
NYSE:GROV opened at $3.28 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.