Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 15,000 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,405 shares in the company, valued at $350,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Christopher Clark sold 6,480 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $14,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

NYSE:GROV opened at $3.28 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 161.58% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.