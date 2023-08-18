Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 36.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,603,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

