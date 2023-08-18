GSK (NYSE:GSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.