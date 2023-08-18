H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

