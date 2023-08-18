H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.08. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 22,810 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.