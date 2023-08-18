Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

