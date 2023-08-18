Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and traded as high as $23.50. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 8,391 shares changing hands.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

