Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Buys $338,400.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harrow Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $16.87 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on HROW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.