Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

