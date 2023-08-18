Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

HWBK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 5,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $120.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

