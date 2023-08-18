Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Up 1.9 %

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,144. The company has a market capitalization of $630.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

