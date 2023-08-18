HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCI stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $482.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

