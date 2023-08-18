Head to Head Survey: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) versus electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GigCapital5 and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus price target of $2,480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53,118.88%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A electroCore $8.59 million 3.25 -$22.16 million ($4.69) -0.99

This table compares GigCapital5 and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Volatility and Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54% electroCore -202.57% -151.29% -101.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats electroCore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

