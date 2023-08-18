Head-To-Head Survey: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) vs. Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Hexagon AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hexagon AB (publ) 3 2 2 0 1.86

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.79%. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,040.16%. Given Hexagon AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hexagon AB (publ) is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 2.62% 2.63% 1.93% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sono-Tek and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Hexagon AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $15.06 million 4.69 $640,000.00 $0.02 224.61 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 8.55

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). Hexagon AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, enterprise, measure, and plan services to mining division; intelligent business, continuous improvement, environmental health and safety, and production management for Xalt Solution; and absolute scanner speed, modular, and automation solutions. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.