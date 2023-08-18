Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,079 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

View Our Latest Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.