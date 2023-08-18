Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 428,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

