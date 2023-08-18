Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $117.80 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $117.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,901.978046 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05615717 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $135,299,727.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.