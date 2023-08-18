Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $129.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00041133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,901.978046 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05615717 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $135,299,727.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

