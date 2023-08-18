Helical (LON:HLCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $228.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 233.25 ($2.96), with a volume of 98846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.02).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.71) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLCL
Helical Trading Down 2.0 %
Helical Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $3.05. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.
Helical Company Profile
Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helical
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.