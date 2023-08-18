Helical (LON:HLCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $228.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 233.25 ($2.96), with a volume of 98846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.71) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Helical Trading Down 2.0 %

Helical Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £287.74 million, a P/E ratio of -457.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $3.05. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

Helical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Featured Stories

