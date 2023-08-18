Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

