Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 145,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

