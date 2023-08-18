Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.79

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.79 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 63.78 ($0.81). Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 452,884 shares changing hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.75. The firm has a market cap of £117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,222.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

