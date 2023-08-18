Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,578. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,418. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

