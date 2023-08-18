Herc (NYSE:HRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of HRI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Herc has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

