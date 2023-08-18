Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $219.29. The stock had a trading volume of 470,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,020. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.09. Hershey has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

