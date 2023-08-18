Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Hexcel worth $25,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.9 %

HXL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 235,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,682. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

