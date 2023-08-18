HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Up 3.7%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.30. 1,243,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,342,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

