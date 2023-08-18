HI (HI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $596,274.99

HI (HI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. HI has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $596,274.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,979.63 or 0.99741271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00337214 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $608,239.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

