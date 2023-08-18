Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 62,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.