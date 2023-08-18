Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,577. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

