Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
HIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
