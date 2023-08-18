Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

