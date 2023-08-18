Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of HIFS traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $173.51 and a fifty-two week high of $324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

