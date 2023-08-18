HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HireQuest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

