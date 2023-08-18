Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 644,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 745,310 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLLY. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Holley Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,367 shares of company stock valued at $22,282. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 202,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

