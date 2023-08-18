Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Up 3.3%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.00. 73,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 195,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 930,007 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 621,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

