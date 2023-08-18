Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0498 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $95,834.63 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

